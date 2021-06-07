Owasco Country Club sold to owners of two CNY golf courses

The Owasco Country Club has changed hands on its 120th anniversary year.

The 6750 E. Lake Road golf club has been purchased by PGA professionals Philip Kless and Andrew Myers, who also own Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus and Lyndon Golf Course in Fayetteville.

Myers told The Citizen the Owasco club's proximity to Sunset Ridge was one of its major selling points to him and Kless. They were also motivated by the size and potential of the clubhouse, the beauty of the lakeside property and the history of the club. Built in 1901, it was designed by the renowned duo of Wayne Stiles and John Van Kleek, and its first golf professional was Walter Hagen.

The 86-acre club includes a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts and a restaurant. It is the only private golf club in Cayuga County, and has traditionally kept its membership small — about 200 — in order to remain a "family club," according to its website. Though that membership has dwindled in recent years, Myers said he and Kless believe it's due for a "quick turnaround."

"Everyone was still in the area," he said. "(They're) just waiting for something good to happen with the property."