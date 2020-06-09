Owasco Elementary School principal steps down, interim replacement named

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education this week accepted the Owasco Elementary School principal's resignation and appointed an interim leader.
The board approved Jeremy Moore's resignation at an emergency meeting Monday night. When reached Tuesday, Moore cited personal reasons for stepping down. He said he will be officially leaving June 30.
Moore, whose experience included teaching chemistry at Shaker High School in Latham for several years and serving as the interim principal at Trumansburg Elementary, began with Owasco in June 2019.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Owasco and Auburn community. I love my students and teachers and hate to leave them," Moore said.
Jonathan Roberts was appointed as Owasco's interim leader at Monday's meeting, effective that day. His salary is $90,000 annually pro-rated, according to the meeting's agenda.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Tuesday that Roberts had been the assistant principal at Auburn Junior High School for five years, and before that had been the assistant principal for all five elementary schools within the district. The district is posting the permanent principal position opening on Wednesday, Pirozzolo said, adding that he wishes Moore the best.
Once the district has a pool of candidates, the district wants to have stakeholder groups such as parents, teachers, etc., interview the candidates, Pirozzolo said. When the district is ready to have the groups interview the candidates, the district will determine whether or not that will be done in-person or remotely depending on what phase of re-opening central New York is in at that point due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district announced another board of education meeting for later this week. This special board meeting is set for 8:45 a.m. June 12 to approve additional election inspectors for the budget vote and school elections on June 16. The meeting will be livestreamed through the district's website.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.