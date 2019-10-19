The Owasco Fire Department is set to have a new fire/water rescue boat out on Owasco Lake by next spring.
The department announced the purchase of the boat in a post Friday on its Facebook page. The 26-foot boat, which will replace a 1991 Boston Whaler Fire Boat, will be produced by Lake Assault Boats, the Facebook post said.
"Having a 1250 GPM fire pump WR1 will be the only Fire Boat on Owasco Lake. This increased pumping capacity over our current boat will allow us to better provide fire suppression for the lake camps that have grown in size over the years," the department wrote. "This new boat will also have a FLIR system that will help crews to search for victims at night and in fog."
You have free articles remaining.
The department's membership raised funds to donate $30,000 to give to the fire district to assist in offsetting the boat's cost, the Facebook post said. The department thanked the Fred L. Emerson Foundation for money "donated toward the new Water Rescue," the post said.
The boat is expected to be delivered March 2020.