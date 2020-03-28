Owasco Fire Department parade brings cheer to homebound residents

OWASCO — A symphony of sirens tore through the air to signal the start of the Porch Parade hosted by the Owasco Fire Department Saturday morning.

Fire vehicles, police vehicles and more went through various streets in the town of Owasco. Fire chief Jeremy VeVone said that with families "cooped up" in their houses due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event would allow people to see something from their porches and homes.

"Just so the community can have something to break up the boredom while they stay home and try to stay healthy." he said.

Some people were on their porches while others sat on lawn chairs with large grins on their faces as the parade began. Children waved furiously at the emergency personnel who waved back as they went by.

Melissa Lambertson and her daughter Natalie were among those who awaited the vehicles to come by their street. Natalie and her mother waved as vehicles arrived with their siren blaring and lights flashing.

"I think this is the time where we all need to band together, and if they're going to make some fun for people, we're going to support that," Melissa said.

"I like how they made it fun for us because we're stuck inside," Natalie, 7, said.