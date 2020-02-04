Owasco Fire Department: Person hospitalized after car hit tree
Owasco Fire Department: Person hospitalized after car hit tree

  • Updated
Owasco MVA 2-4-2020

An image from the Owasco Fire Department's Facebook page shows a car that was damaged after hitting a tree on Owasco Road in Owasco Tuesday morning.

 Provided

A person was hospitalized after a car hit a tree in Owasco early Tuesday morning, the Owasco Fire department said.

The department said the call came in for a car hitting a tree on Owasco Road around 2 a.m. Fire department officials said there were conflicting reports of how many people were in the vehicle, but noted one person was transported by AMR ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The department said it did not have information on the hospitalized person's identity or the extent of their injuries and added that the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office was investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon it did not have information on the case that could be released publicly. 

