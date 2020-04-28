Owasco Fire Department takes delivery of new rescue boat

The Owasco Fire Department needed a bigger boat.
This week the department added Marine 1, a 26-foot aluminum rescue boat, to its fleet of smaller responding boats. With sonar technology for underwater searches and other features, the vessel is intended to better assist in search missions and emergency operations on Owasco Lake.
The boat is also equipped to do fire management, dive rescues and recovery operations, Chief Jeremy VeVone said. The features will allow them to do more searching in the dark.
"In the past, we would have to call in a helicopter with a spotlight in order to try to find people at night," he said.
The boat also has a 1,500 gallon-per-minute fire pump and deck gun that will let the department members fight fires that are based on land and on the lake.
"We can also provide water supply for our own fire department and all the other fire departments that are on Owasco Lake," VeVone said.
VeVone expects Marine 1 to be on the water in two weeks, once all of the technological features have been installed and the staff gets training from the company.
VeVone said, like most other things, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the progress of getting the boat out into service. They normally would've went to producer Lake Assault Boats in Wisconsin to do an inspection, for example, but concerns about the virus prompted a virtual inspection instead.
"There's obviously a lot of training that going to go into making sure that we can safely operate the boat, but it'll definitely be ready for use for the upcoming boating season," VeVone said.
