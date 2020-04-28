Owasco Fire Department takes delivery of new rescue boat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Owasco Fire Department needed a bigger boat.

This week the department added Marine 1, a 26-foot aluminum rescue boat, to its fleet of smaller responding boats. With sonar technology for underwater searches and other features, the vessel is intended to better assist in search missions and emergency operations on Owasco Lake.

The boat is also equipped to do fire management, dive rescues and recovery operations, Chief Jeremy VeVone said. The features will allow them to do more searching in the dark.

"In the past, we would have to call in a helicopter with a spotlight in order to try to find people at night," he said.

The boat also has a 1,500 gallon-per-minute fire pump and deck gun that will let the department members fight fires that are based on land and on the lake.

"We can also provide water supply for our own fire department and all the other fire departments that are on Owasco Lake," VeVone said.

VeVone expects Marine 1 to be on the water in two weeks, once all of the technological features have been installed and the staff gets training from the company.