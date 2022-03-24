Owasco is first Cayuga County municipality certified as NY 'climate smart community'

The town of Owasco is one of 10 municipalities in New York, and the first in Cayuga County, to be certified as a "climate smart community" by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

To achieve the certification, local governments must complete certain objectives and are scored on their actions. There are two tiers of certification, bronze and silver, with a minimum of 120 points needed for the bronze level and 300 for silver.

Every community that seeks certification must create a climate smart community task force that focuses on "climate mitigation adaptation" and appoint a climate smart community coordinator. After that, local governments can choose from dozens of actions, such as installing renewable energy sources and encouraging biking and walking.

Owasco, according to Supervisor Ed Wagner, scored 172 points to clear the threshold for bronze certification. The town began the process for becoming a climate smart community three years ago, he said.

Some of the actions taken by Owasco include upgrading the lighting at all town buildings and converting the street lights to LED lighting. An electric vehicle charging station has been added to the town hall and there were several climate change-related resolutions approved by the town council.

"The town has been a leader with water quality issues and I think the climate smart community is an important step," Wagner told The Citizen. "We want to leave our community in better shape than we inherited it."

The Climate Smart Communities program was created in 2009, and the certification process began in 2014. While more than 350 local governments have taken the climate smart communities pledge, 90 are certified through the state's program.

That includes Owasco and nine other municipalities that were certified this year. Four of the local governments are in central New York — in addition to Owasco, the town of Manlius (Onondaga County), town of Richland (Oswego County) and village of Pulaski (Oswego County) also achieved bronze-level status.

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the 10 local governments are also participants in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Clean Energy Communities program, which helps municipalities adopt clean energy policies and cost-saving measures.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, who also co-chairs the state's Climate Action Council, lauded the communities for their efforts to address climate change.

"We look forward to working with our Climate Smart Communities and other local leaders incorporating clean energy, climate resiliency, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, among other actions, in policies and plans that benefit local residents, create green jobs, and help build a stronger, more resilient New York state," he said.

Owasco has two more goals, according to Wagner. He wants to encourage other municipalities in Cayuga County to get the certification. The county, city of Auburn, towns of Montezuma, Moravia and Niles, and villages of Aurora and Moravia have signed the climate smart communities pledge. But they have not taken further action to be certified as a climate smart community.

Wagner also hopes to elevate Owasco from the bronze to silver-level certification. Of the 90 certified climate smart communities, eight have reached the silver tier.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

