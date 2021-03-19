Owasco judge resigns after allegations of 'unauthorized' communications about 2019 case

An Owasco town justice has resigned after the state Commission on Judicial Conduct commenced investigations into misconduct allegations.

Mark DiVietro, a justice since 2011, resigned effective March 15. He sent his resignation letter to Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner and two judges — Lawrence Marks, the chief administrative judge of the New York State Unified Court System, and Craig Doran, the administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County.

The commission notified DiVietro in July 2020 that it was investigating multiple complaints against him, including allegations that he sent text messages to his then-girlfriend that contained threats about a former partner. According to the commission, the messages were "vulgar, crude, demeaning and/or featured extreme gender-based slurs and profanity."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other allegation against DiVietro stemmed from an arraignment at the Owasco town court in 2019. He was the justice who arraigned Robert Brown, a former Cayuga County sheriff's deputy who was accused of falsifying time cards while working as a Moravia police officer.