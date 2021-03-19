Owasco judge resigns after allegations of 'unauthorized' communications about 2019 case

An Owasco town justice has resigned after the state Commission on Judicial Conduct commenced investigations into misconduct allegations.
Mark DiVietro, a justice since 2011, resigned effective March 15. He sent his resignation letter to Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner and two judges — Lawrence Marks, the chief administrative judge of the New York State Unified Court System, and Craig Doran, the administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County.
The commission notified DiVietro in July 2020 that it was investigating multiple complaints against him, including allegations that he sent text messages to his then-girlfriend that contained threats about a former partner. According to the commission, the messages were "vulgar, crude, demeaning and/or featured extreme gender-based slurs and profanity."
The other allegation against DiVietro stemmed from an arraignment at the Owasco town court in 2019. He was the justice who arraigned Robert Brown, a former Cayuga County sheriff's deputy who was accused of falsifying time cards while working as a Moravia police officer.
According to the commission, DiVietro "repeatedly engaged in unauthorized ex parte communications about the case with the defendant and multiple other individuals." He was also accused of giving Brown advice during a court appearance about how to avoid having his guns confiscated by law enforcement.
In a stipulation agreement signed by DiVietro and Robert Tembeckjian, the commission administrator and counsel, DiVietro provided a copy of his resignation letter. He also agreed that he will not seek or accept a judicial office "at any time in the future." If he does, the commission would restart its investigation, a formal written complaint would be served and a hearing would be held before a referee.
The resignation of DiVietro, whose term was set to expire at the end of 2022, leaves a vacant town justice position in Owasco. Mary Jones is now the town's only justice. The vacancy could be filled at the general election in November.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.