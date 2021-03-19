 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasco judge resigns after allegations of 'unauthorized' communications about 2019 case
featured
CAYUGA COUNTY

Owasco judge resigns after allegations of 'unauthorized' communications about 2019 case

{{featured_button_text}}
court

Owasco Justice Mark DiVietro, seated, presides in court in September 2018. DiVietro has resigned after investigations into text messages he sent his girlfriend and unauthorized communications with a defendant. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

An Owasco town justice has resigned after the state Commission on Judicial Conduct commenced investigations into misconduct allegations. 

Mark DiVietro, a justice since 2011, resigned effective March 15. He sent his resignation letter to Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner and two judges — Lawrence Marks, the chief administrative judge of the New York State Unified Court System, and Craig Doran, the administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County. 

The commission notified DiVietro in July 2020 that it was investigating multiple complaints against him, including allegations that he sent text messages to his then-girlfriend that contained threats about a former partner. According to the commission, the messages were "vulgar, crude, demeaning and/or featured extreme gender-based slurs and profanity." 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The other allegation against DiVietro stemmed from an arraignment at the Owasco town court in 2019. He was the justice who arraigned Robert Brown, a former Cayuga County sheriff's deputy who was accused of falsifying time cards while working as a Moravia police officer. 

According to the commission, DiVietro "repeatedly engaged in unauthorized ex parte communications about the case with the defendant and multiple other individuals." He was also accused of giving Brown advice during a court appearance about how to avoid having his guns confiscated by law enforcement. 

In a stipulation agreement signed by DiVietro and Robert Tembeckjian, the commission administrator and counsel, DiVietro provided a copy of his resignation letter. He also agreed that he will not seek or accept a judicial office "at any time in the future." If he does, the commission would restart its investigation, a formal written complaint would be served and a hearing would be held before a referee. 

The resignation of DiVietro, whose term was set to expire at the end of 2022, leaves a vacant town justice position in Owasco. Mary Jones is now the town's only justice. The vacancy could be filled at the general election in November.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

1
4
1
5
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News