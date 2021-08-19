Owasco Lake a lost-and-found after rising waters scatter boats, more

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Everybody's boats are gone, everybody's docks are gone," she said.

Forshee, who moved to Brookhollow Drive about two years ago, said neighbors who've lived there for decades told her the levels of Owasco Lake have never been this bad. Her boat, and those of some neighbors, already escaped once this summer, about a month ago. The dock was also damaged then, she continued, but not destroyed the way it was this week.

"I've only been on the boat for fun twice this year, and I had to rescue it twice this year," she said. "It's really been a struggle."

Further south at Camp Y-Owasco, the high water levels washed away about 15 kayaks, head counselor and lifeguard Rachel Pflueger told The Citizen. The camp also lost some of its sailboats, its docks are completely submerged, its drainage pipes are clogged by rocks and logs that have washed into them, and its north driveway is closed due to overflowing gullies.

The camp itself was rained out as well, Pflueger said, as the conditions led several children and staff to miss the last few days of their summer at Y-Owasco.

"We are left with a lot of unsaid goodbyes," she said. "We are all left upset and devastated from this storm. No one expected the storm to be as dangerous as it was."