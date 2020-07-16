Owasco Lake Inspection & Protection Division gives update to Auburn council, talks goals

AUBURN — The Owasco Lake Inspection & Protection Division highlighted its goal during an annual update to Auburn City Council Thursday night.
The organization, based in the city, monitors and responds to water quality issues in Cayuga, Tompkins and Onondaga counties, according to its website. Andrew "Drew" Snell, watershed inspector for the division, headed the presentation.
The division performed eight site investigations related to infrastructure and had one violation, according to the division's slides. There were 11 investigations related to agricultural issues, with six violations. Snell noted that violations are often resolved fairly quickly, with people working to meet compliance. For storm water or construction activities, there were 36 investigations, with one violation.
For this year, the division would like to get one to two more inspection vehicles, such as possibly an off-road vehicle to reach hard-to-reach locations. Snell hopes grants will be available. Their initiatives for 2020 include expanding educational efforts. He said the main roadways of the watershed accumulate a lot of litter, and he hopes to "adopt-a-ditch" program, where people would monitor a ditch, can be started, whether it's through state or local funding.
The division also wants to do more vegetated buffer plantings for areas that don't have a lot of trees or vegetation. Trees could provide shade for bodies of water, specifically where there is shallow water, lowering temperatures. Higher temperatures can prompt cyanobacteria and affect the watershed's health.
Snell said after the presentation that soil stabilization of the watershed landscape overall is a major goal of the group. Vegetation is a way to do that. Another method is to slow rainfall velocities through ways such as placing stones in ditches. That can reduce the velocity of that water and reduce runoff.
He said there have been strides toward greater stabilization efforts and participation to help keep the lake healthy.
"Participation and response has been wonderful. My hope is that this will continue, it will continue to be a community-wide effort amongst the watershed residents to recognize the importance of protecting their own individual landscape knowing that the result will be water quality and protection at the lake level," Snell said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
