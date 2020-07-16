Owasco Lake Inspection & Protection Division gives update to Auburn council, talks goals

The division also wants to do more vegetated buffer plantings for areas that don't have a lot of trees or vegetation. Trees could provide shade for bodies of water, specifically where there is shallow water, lowering temperatures. Higher temperatures can prompt cyanobacteria and affect the watershed's health.

Snell said after the presentation that soil stabilization of the watershed landscape overall is a major goal of the group. Vegetation is a way to do that. Another method is to slow rainfall velocities through ways such as placing stones in ditches. That can reduce the velocity of that water and reduce runoff.

He said there have been strides toward greater stabilization efforts and participation to help keep the lake healthy.

"Participation and response has been wonderful. My hope is that this will continue, it will continue to be a community-wide effort amongst the watershed residents to recognize the importance of protecting their own individual landscape knowing that the result will be water quality and protection at the lake level," Snell said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

