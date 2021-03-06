Owasco Lake water quality threatened by nutrients, invasive insect

Halfman said this bacteria "likes warmer water," sunny skies, calm conditions and more nutrients. He noted the lake has had warmer water "in more recent times." He also said, however, that there have been more sunny and clam days blooms, so the lake didn't produce a algae bloom on every sunny day and calm. He said he believes the other major factor causing this algae boost is probably nutrients.

Dr. Dana Hall, a member of the association's board, gave a presentation on the importance of hemlock trees in the area. Those hemlock trees, if left alone, grow in dense stands with their roots interlocking, which helps prevent erosion. Those interlocked roots help hold soil in place on steep banks and in other areas. These trees also shade the streams, keeping that water cool, he said. They are threatened by the hemlock wooly adelgid, an invasive species that destroys the trees.

Hall is a part of a volunteer group called the "Owasco hemlock Hunters." Trained volunteers reached out to over 15 various owners of private property that included gorges, ravines and other sorts of areas where hemlock can be found. They secured permission from various property owners to go out on this land, and found "thousands of hemlocks."

Of the 17 representative properties the volunteers looked at, Hall said, two-thirds of them had active hemlock wooly adelgids.