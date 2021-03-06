Owasco Lake water quality threatened by nutrients, invasive insect

Nutrients, sediment — and an invasive insect — are all parts of the puzzle when it comes to the overall health of Owasco Lake.
Water quality was the focus Saturday of the annual Bob Brower Scientific Symposium, "In Plain English," held by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association via videoconferencing. Over 150 people attended the event remotely.
Rick Nelson, a member of the board of directors of the association, said the event was the brainchild of Brower, the event's namesake. Brower, former association president and steadfast water quality and environmental advocate, died in 2018. Auburn Mayor Mike Quill changed the name of the symposium to honor him that following year. Nelson said Brower would have been thrilled to see so many people participating.
Dr. John Halfman, a professor at the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, gave a presentation on the state of the lake, as he had done in-person last year. Halfman, who has been monitoring the lake's water quality for years, said extra nutrients coming in can effect a watershed.
"More rain brings more nutrients into a watershed, while less rain should bring less nutrients in. As more rain brings more nutrients in and degrades water quality, then there's a chance that less nutrients might allow the water quality to improve," he said.
He noted that due to COVID-19, he wasn't able to bring students to help study the lake over the summer. Halfman said degradation can be helped by curtailing runoff events. Holding the sediment back from those events could be done through methods such as controlling roadside ditches and stricter controls for lakeshore septics, but for the later element, he said he was "pretty confident (that) what the department of health and the county's doing is pretty good."
Phosphorus went down in the lake, but chlorophyll concentrations rose. Some data Halfman had suggested there was more cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, in the open water in 2020. This algae can cause more health issues for humans. Halfman called this cyanobacteria increase "a little bit disturbing," but said last year was a little bit windier than past years so "maybe the wind brought more blue-green algae out in the open water." He noted there has been cyanobacteria in plankton in the lake since he started studying the lake in 2005, however.
Halfman said this bacteria "likes warmer water," sunny skies, calm conditions and more nutrients. He noted the lake has had warmer water "in more recent times." He also said, however, that there have been more sunny and clam days blooms, so the lake didn't produce a algae bloom on every sunny day and calm. He said he believes the other major factor causing this algae boost is probably nutrients.
Dr. Dana Hall, a member of the association's board, gave a presentation on the importance of hemlock trees in the area. Those hemlock trees, if left alone, grow in dense stands with their roots interlocking, which helps prevent erosion. Those interlocked roots help hold soil in place on steep banks and in other areas. These trees also shade the streams, keeping that water cool, he said. They are threatened by the hemlock wooly adelgid, an invasive species that destroys the trees.
Hall is a part of a volunteer group called the "Owasco hemlock Hunters." Trained volunteers reached out to over 15 various owners of private property that included gorges, ravines and other sorts of areas where hemlock can be found. They secured permission from various property owners to go out on this land, and found "thousands of hemlocks."
Of the 17 representative properties the volunteers looked at, Hall said, two-thirds of them had active hemlock wooly adelgids.
"The threat is if these hemlocks die, then over a period of time, the soil they're holding in place will, in big storms, wash into the streams, make their way onto the lake, and our water quality will become substantially worse than anything we've in any of our lifetimes," he said.
Most of the hemlocks they saw, however, appear to still be healthy. The solution to these bugs, he said, is targeted use of insecticide by state certified professionals. The association has donated $25,000 toward this effort, and they are hoping to start treatments on hemlocks "most critical to soil erosion" this month or early April, and continue treatments into the fall.
