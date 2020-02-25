Owasco man likely to get 3 years in prison for assault rifle, firearm

Lee and defense counsel Michael Vavonese didn't dispute the number of points assigned for the ages of the minors in the pornography, but Vavonese argued the other two ranking categories shouldn't apply in Lee's circumstances.

Vavonese said no points for any number of victims should be added to his client's risk assessment because Lee's crime was only viewing the pornography, not distributing it or reproducing it.

He also requested Fandrich not assign Lee 20 points for being a "stranger" in relation to the minors depicted in the pornography, because Lee never attempted to establish a connection with any of them.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano argued that Vavonese didn't prove there were "mitigating" factors to reduce the level 2 ranking Lee was assigned by Fandrich earlier in the court proceeding.

The judge ultimately kept the ranking the same, with a total of 80 points.

• A registered sex offender residing in Sodus pleaded guilty to failing to report a change of address, which is a class E felony.

Jeffrey Richmond, 46, currently of 6688 Maxwell Road, admitted failing to report his change of address in April 2018 to the Division of Criminal Justice Services.