Owasco official's misconduct charge likely to be dismissed with $659 restitution

The amount of Bruno's restitution accounts for a piece of heavy machinery equipment, special prosecutor and Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said in court. He was not available after court for further comment.

If Bruno follows the two conditions, his official misconduct charge will be dismissed in July.

Vavonese felt it's "fair to question" whether the complaints that initiated the criminal investigation were politically motivated. "If there was any irregularity in a billing, it certainly had no malicious intent. This disposition confirms that," he said.

Bruno, who has served as highway superintendent since 2012, owns the Auburn-area company, Bob Bruno Excavating. He won re-election last November against opponent Sam Schoonmaker.

Schoonmaker, an Owasco employee and town resident, went to the state Attorney General's Office in August 2017 with concerns that Bruno was misusing town funds and employees for his personal business.