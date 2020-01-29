Owasco official's misconduct charge likely to be dismissed with $659 restitution

SENNETT — The elected Owasco highway superintendent appeared Wednesday afternoon in Town of Sennett Court to be arraigned on an official misconduct charge.
When the proceeding was done, Robert Bruno left with an arrangement that will dismiss the misdemeanor charge if he pays restitution in the amount of $659. The outcome did not require him to plead guilty to a crime.
Accompanied by defense attorney Michael Vavonese, Bruno accepted an adjournment in contemplation of a dismissal — which means the charge will be dropped in six months if Bruno obeys all laws and pays the $659 in restitution.
Bruno was arrested by New York State Police on Dec. 5 for allegedly using town of Owasco funds to purchase parts for his personally owned equipment in spring 2017.
Publicly available court records on the case show state police allege that Bruno bought more than $1,000 in various parts for his personal Caterpillar 302.5 Excavator and directed a town employee to install them while being paid by the town of Owasco.
The amount of Bruno's restitution accounts for a piece of heavy machinery equipment, special prosecutor and Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said in court. He was not available after court for further comment.
If Bruno follows the two conditions, his official misconduct charge will be dismissed in July.
Vavonese felt it's "fair to question" whether the complaints that initiated the criminal investigation were politically motivated. "If there was any irregularity in a billing, it certainly had no malicious intent. This disposition confirms that," he said.
Bruno, who has served as highway superintendent since 2012, owns the Auburn-area company, Bob Bruno Excavating. He won re-election last November against opponent Sam Schoonmaker.
Schoonmaker, an Owasco employee and town resident, went to the state Attorney General's Office in August 2017 with concerns that Bruno was misusing town funds and employees for his personal business.
State police said the investigation into Bruno stemmed from Schoonmaker's complaints, and they also worked with the state's comptroller's office — which recently completed a nine-month financial audit of the town. Schoonmaker was laid off from his job in the highway department after he made his complaint, but was later reinstated to town employment as part of a settlement in a lawsuit he filed against the town.
The results of the state comptroller's office audit will be released to the public once it is finalized, which can take a year or longer to complete, said Deputy Press Secretary Tania Lopez in an email earlier this month.
Bruno's restitution to the town will follow restitution payments he made last year for violations of state labor by his private business. In a 2019 determination from the state Department of Labor, Bruno and his private company were barred from submitting bids on or being awarded any public work projects for five years. The determination cited Bruno's failure to pay $112,843 worth of wages to three employees of his business on four City of Auburn public works projects.
Bruno's criminal case was transferred to the Town of Sennett Court from Owasco Town Court after Owasco Town Justice Mary Jones recused herself in December.
