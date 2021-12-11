Owasco, other local municipalities make marijuana 'opt out' decisions

As more municipalities in the Cayuga County area "opt out" of parts of New York state's marijuana law, two local towns have joined the short list of places that will "opt in."

The towns of Owasco and Sterling have decided not to "opt out," or pass local laws prohibiting marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites from opening there, officials told The Citizen.

Owasco town Supervisor Ed Wagner said the town decided to opt in for two reasons. First, because the town doesn't have a business district, any marijuana dispensaries or consumption sites would have to go through Owasco's planning and zoning boards for approval. So public hearings on those businesses would take place at that time, Wagner said.

Second, Wagner believes Owasco residents support opting in. The supervisor said he has heard no concerns about marijuana businesses from residents or other town board members.

"The casual comments that residents have made to me personally have been in favor of letting sales of marijuana in Owasco," he said. "I have not heard one negative comment."

Sterling town Supervisor Scott Crawford did not respond to requests for comment, but town Clerk Lisa Cooper confirmed to The Citizen that the northern Cayuga County town is also opting in.

Meanwhile, the towns of Scipio and Elbridge, and the village of Moravia, have opted out or plan to, officials told The Citizen.

After a public hearing Wednesday, Scipio will likely vote to opt out Dec. 29, town Supervisor Gary Mutchler said. The majority of the town board feels the benefits of opting out outweigh those of opting in, he continued, including the 3% tax municipalities will collect from marijuana sales there. Counties where sales take place will collect revenue from an additional 1% tax.

For Elbridge town Supervisor Vern Richardson, the benefits of opting out include waiting to see New York's final regulations for marijuana businesses. The state has yet to release them since passing the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March. After delays in the appointment of officers to the state's Cannabis Control Board, marijuana sales aren't expected to begin until 2023.

The Elbridge Town Board unanimously passed its local laws opting out on Thursday. Richardson said three people attended the public hearing before the vote, and only one of them spoke.

"There are just a lot of questions that we need answers to, and the state hasn't come up with those answers yet," Richardson said. "The state has made it unclear how it's going to operate."

The village of Moravia will hold its public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Mayor Gary Mulvaney told The Citizen the village will likely opt out later this month, but the decision ultimately depends on the feedback it receives at the hearing. He pointed out that municipalities only have until Dec. 31 to opt out, but they can opt back in by repealing their local laws at any time afterward.

"I don't think we know enough about what the rules are going to be," Mulvaney said. "I think that's the sanest way, to keep our options open."

Those three municipalities will join the towns of Brutus, Fleming, Locke, Mentz, Niles, Scipio, Sennett and Springport, and the villages of Aurora, Fair Haven, Port Byron and Union Springs on the list of towns and villages in the Cayuga County area that have opted out or are in the process of doing so. The city of Auburn and the town of Victory will not opt out.

The town of Skaneateles has opted out of marijuana consumption sites but not dispensaries, and the town of Sennett will hold a public hearing about opting out at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.