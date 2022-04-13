 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENVIRONMENT

Owasco River cleanup project scheduled in Auburn

Cleanup

Auburn High School students Madeline Sherman, Clara Neuman and Dejah Evans-Murphy pick up trash around the Mill Street Dam in Auburn for an Earth Day event in April 2021.

 Kelly Rocheleau

In honor of Earth Day this year, volunteers are set to help clean up along the Owasco River in Auburn. 

The Owasco River Earth Day Cleanup event, in which people will pick up along the river from the area of the Mill Street Dam through Market Street Park, is set for 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 23. 

The Auburn Beautification Commission, the city of Auburn, Cayuga Climate Action and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District are the sponsors for the event.

Those participating are asked to meet by the Mill Street Dam or where Canal Street intersects with Osborne Street in Auburn, the city said. Volunteers are encouraged to have their own rakes and gloves. Supplies such as leaf bags and garbage bags will be provided. Some tools will be available for people who do not have their own.

For additional information, people can reach out to Sarah Dibble, the chairperson of the beautification commission, at (585) 414-4907 or info@BeautifulAuburn.org. Those interested can also visit BeautifulAuburn.org

