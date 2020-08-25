Owasco, Sennett fire departments to share $436K federal grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A windfall will help two Cayuga County fire departments replace aging equipment.

The Owasco and Sennett fire departments will split a $436,952 federal grant to buy new air packs, according to Owasco Fire Chief Jeremy VeVone. The grant was announced by U.S. Rep. John Katko.

VeVone said the funding, which is provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, will replace 74 air packs between the two departments.

The current air packs, VeVone continued, are becoming aged and outdated.

"It's extremely helpful for both of us," he said. "That's going to offset a significant cost that our taxpayers would have to pay if we weren't able to get this grant. These are new, modern, safe air packs which are going to go a long way for our members to be able to safely go into fires."

Katko's office announced two grants last week. Along with the grant for Owasco and Sennett, Howlett Hill Fire Department in Syracuse will receive $171,238 to upgrade its equipment.