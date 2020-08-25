 Skip to main content
Owasco, Sennett fire departments to share $436K federal grant
PUBLIC SAFETY

Owasco, Sennett fire departments to share $436K federal grant

Owasco Fire

Owasco firefighters respond to a hay truck fire in August. 

 Robert Harding

A windfall will help two Cayuga County fire departments replace aging equipment. 

The Owasco and Sennett fire departments will split a $436,952 federal grant to buy new air packs, according to Owasco Fire Chief Jeremy VeVone. The grant was announced by U.S. Rep. John Katko. 

VeVone said the funding, which is provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, will replace 74 air packs between the two departments. 

The current air packs, VeVone continued, are becoming aged and outdated. 

"It's extremely helpful for both of us," he said. "That's going to offset a significant cost that our taxpayers would have to pay if we weren't able to get this grant. These are new, modern, safe air packs which are going to go a long way for our members to be able to safely go into fires." 

Katko's office announced two grants last week. Along with the grant for Owasco and Sennett, Howlett Hill Fire Department in Syracuse will receive $171,238 to upgrade its equipment. 

This is the second Assistance to Firefighters grant involving Sennett. The fire department already received $114,190 to install exhaust removal systems at both of its firehouses. 

"Firefighters and first responders in central New York have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," Katko said in a statement. "Even amid new and challenging conditions, they have efficiently and effectively responded to an array of life-threatening emergencies in our region." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

