Owasco stops 24/7 brush drop offs amid DEC order, high demand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The town of Owasco is suspending its open hours for dumping brush and leaves at its recycling center in response to a state DEC order and overwhelming use of the facility.

Town Supervisor Ed Wagner said operating on a set schedule will help the town come into compliance with a cleanup consent order from the Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the wetlands near the area of the drop off site.

The change limiting the number of hours for drop offs was also made in light of the coronavirus pandemic to help protect residents and facility employees, according to a Facebook announcement posted on Sunday.

The facility’s drop off hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Drop offs won't be allowed on Sundays going forward.

Brush drop offs are for Owasco residents only, and not for use by contractors or landscapers. Wagner said use of the facility by the wrong people has been a "major issue" and part of the reason for the schedule.