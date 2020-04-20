Owasco stops 24/7 brush drop offs amid DEC order, high demand

The town of Owasco is suspending its open hours for dumping brush and leaves at its recycling center in response to a state DEC order and overwhelming use of the facility.
Town Supervisor Ed Wagner said operating on a set schedule will help the town come into compliance with a cleanup consent order from the Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the wetlands near the area of the drop off site.
The change limiting the number of hours for drop offs was also made in light of the coronavirus pandemic to help protect residents and facility employees, according to a Facebook announcement posted on Sunday.
The facility’s drop off hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Drop offs won't be allowed on Sundays going forward.
Brush drop offs are for Owasco residents only, and not for use by contractors or landscapers. Wagner said use of the facility by the wrong people has been a "major issue" and part of the reason for the schedule.
“There were people from the city of Auburn and other towns that were dumping brush in our area because we’re the only one that was open 24/7,” he said. The town spent more than $35,000 to buy a tub grinder last year to mulch all the limbs. Wagner said, in comparison, that neighboring towns not open 24/7 have spent around $3,000 on the same type of mulching.
The change only affects drop off hours, not curbside pickup of brush during the first full week of the month from May to October or the pickup of leaves in the fall before the trucks are converted to salt spreaders.
The other reason for suspending open drop off hours comes from a Department of Environmental Conservation consent order directing the town to restore the wetlands behind the highway garage. The structure was built in a wetland buffer zone in 1989.
A DEC inspector who came to inspect Owasco’s water filtration system following an inspection of the city of Auburn’s took notice of how close the mulching area was to the wetland, Wagner said.
That resulted in the consent order, which is a legal agreement between the DEC and a party that have violated environmental laws and regulations, according to the agency's website.
“They’re worried about seepage, they’re worried about leakage, they’re worried about things running off into the wetlands water and actually getting into the lake,” he said.
A special meeting will be held over Zoom videoconference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in order to discuss the details of the remediation project for the wetlands.
The town hasn't received a written order yet, but they're planning ahead, Wagner said. In order to be in compliance with the order and restore the wetlands, they intend to build a buffer zone and address an invasive plant species.
That means the size of the area for mulching brush and leaves will need to be reduced.
"We have residents drop it off at the area that we blocked off and then we transport it from there to the back area. The back area is what we have to clean up based on a consent order," Wagner said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
