Owasco woman killed in three-car crash in Seneca County

An Owasco woman died from injuries sustained in a three-car accident in Seneca County Thursday.

The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash on Route 318 in the town of Junius at about 2 p.m. A vehicle operated by Marianne White, 70, of Owasco, was westbound on the route when she was sideswiped by a vehicle moving eastbound driven by Kimberly Tompkins, 59, of Phelps, according news release issued Friday.

White's vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane and hit a third vehicle, driven by Angelo Mascioli, 45, of Newark. White's and Mascioli's vehicles came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, the news release said, while Tompkins' vehicle blocked Route 318's westbound lane.

Deputies were helped at the scene by crews from the Junius and Magee fire departments, who extricated White and her passenger, Paul Crapo, 72, also of Owasco.

White was taken by North Seneca Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where she died from chest injuries, the news release said. Crapo was taken by South Seneca Ambulance to the Geneva hospital, and was treated for rib and chest injuries.