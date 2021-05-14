Owasco woman seriously injured in accident in Sennett

An Owasco woman was seriously injured when a truck ran into the back of her car Thursday in Sennett.

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Lt. Michael Wellauer on Friday said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Genesee Street Road and Beech Road.

Wellauer said that Susan D. Welch, 54, of Owasco, was heading westbound when she slowed or stopped the 2021 Jeep she was operating in order to make a left turn onto Beech Road.

The other driver, Nicholas D. Fischer, 32, of Seneca Falls, was also heading west, in a small white delivery truck. It was determined Fischer did not stop, and the truck plowed into the back of Welch's vehicle. Wellauer said the reason Fischer did not stop has not yet been determined.

Welch was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with serious injuries. Wellauer said that Fischer was also brought to Upstate, but his injuries were determined to not be as serious. The investigation was still ongoing Friday.

Wellauer said the sheriff's office was assisted by state police, the Sennett and Auburn fires departments, AMR Ambulance, SAVES Ambulance, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers and Cayuga County Emergency Management.

Personnel from the state Department of Environmental Conservation responded to take care of fuel that spilled from the truck.

