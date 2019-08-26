As one years-long project to protect Owasco Lake wraps up, Owasco Watershed Lake Association volunteers and partners are getting started on a new initiative to prevent the nutrients that feed harmful algal blooms from entering the lake.
First started several years ago, OWLA earlier this month completed work on a project to identify significant sources of runoff containing phosphorous and nitrogen, the primary nutrient source of the cyanobacteria that form harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake.
In 2017, volunteers, working with Owasco Watershed Inspection and Protection Division Specialist Drew Snell, began sampling near the mouths of major tributaries, including Dutch Hollow, Sucker, and Veness brooks.
After working to narrow down the results, volunteers this summer sampled 20 upstream sites in an effort to pinpoint "hot spots" of nutrient-rich runoff, according to OWLA President Julie Lockhart.
Sampling procedures were developed with the help of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Lockhart said, in order to ensure the data would be reliable.
Of the 20 sites, 17 were found to be within normal levels. The three remaining sites showed consistent, excessive runoff with high levels of phosphorous and nitrogen, Lockhart said.
Those three sites, along with 11 of the normal-level sites, were located on or near a concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, which Lockhart said shows the value of partnerships in protecting Owasco Lake.
"It's critical. The survival of our watershed and lake is entirely dependent on partnerships," Lockhart said.
In previous years, Lockhart said, advocates for the lake and farmers were often seen as at odds, with farmers getting much of the blame for nutrients reaching the lake.
But by cooperating with farm owners, volunteers were able to take water samples on their property, and the resulting data will allow the DEC to work with farmers on implementing measures and practices to further protect the lake, something Lockhart said wouldn't have been possible by pointing fingers and casting blame.
Dana Hall, who leads OWLA's Citizen Science Committee, said the data from sampling can be used to pinpoint where mitigation and remediation practices, such as riparian buffers, should be implemented.
Another project that OWLA has just started, Lockhart said, similarly shows the importance of partnerships for the lake.
The DEC this year awarded the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District a $150,000 grant to remediate roadside ditches, which Cornell University research indicates serve as a significant source of runoff into the lake.
The state grant requires a 25% local match, and OWLA this month began a fundraiser for that $50,000 so the town and village highway departments the conservation district is working with don't have to.
To remediate the ditches, conservation district staff — once local highway departments have already cleaned ditches out — spray them with what's known as hydroseed, a slurry of grass seed, fertilizer, mulch and water.
The mixture allows grass to quickly grow on the bare ditches, which has the double benefit of stabilizing ditches from further erosion and acting as a filter for water.
A single load of hydroseed for the conservation district's 1,000 gallon tank can cost up to $500 and covers approximately a quarter of a mile, making the prospect of funding such a project unlikely for towns that are already stretched thin, according to conservation district Executive Director Doug Kierst.
Having OWLA to help raise funds for the project has worked well so far, Kierst said, and has gone to show how much work the district and departments can accomplish.
More information on the ditch program or the tributary sampling program can be found on OWLA's website at owla.org.