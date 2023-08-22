Two people have been indicted — with one facing as much as 23 years in prison — on charges related to an alleged robbery in Auburn that left a victim with injuries.

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci on Tuesday said that a grand jury returned an indictment against Courtney Donovan, 26, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, and Alasia Daniels, 26, of Auburn, related to the investigation of a robbery that occurred on July 21 in the area of Cottage Street in Auburn.

The indictment charges the pair with two counts of second-degree robbery, a violent felony, and one count each of endangering the welfare of a child. The indictment alleges that both defendants, individually and while acting in concert with each other, forcibly stole property from someone and that during the commission of the crime, caused physical injury to the victim.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Cayuga County Court, and both face a 15-year determinate prison sentence on the robbery charges.

Donovan faces an additional eight-year consecutive sentence on an unrelated felony charge, for an aggregate term of 23 years of imprisonment.

Grome Antonacci said in a news release that Donovan was remanded without bail at the Cayuga County Jail and is being held on an unrelated felony bench warrant issued when she fled the state of New York while pending sentencing. Daniels was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment Part and released against the recommendation of the district attorney’s office.