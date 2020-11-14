Pair of Auburn parks receiving upgrades

Thanks to some federal funding, two parks in Auburn are getting major improvements.

Bradford Park and Buonocore Park are being upgraded courtesy of funding from the Community Development Block Grant program, according to a news release. The city has received the funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades.

Buonocore Park, located downtown near Wegmans, will be "receiving the final phase of a makeover with the addition of new landscaped beds and the replacement of dead and dying trees," the city said. That work is set to be completed soon. It will be the last in a series of renovations to the park, which have included new furniture, sidewalk replacement and fence replacement along the Owasco River ledge, as the park is next to the river.

Also called the Bradford Street Playground, Bradford Park is set to obtain a total revamp. Old playground equipment was removed from the site, which is on the corner of Bradford and Howard streets. New play equipment will be installed this year, with landscaped beds and new trees added in spring 2021.

In addition, the city seeks input and ideas from the community for the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan on Nov. 18.

If you go WHAT: Public meeting on the 2021-2022 CDBG Annual Action Plan WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 WHERE: Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn INFO: Call Auburn's Office of Planning & Economic Development at (315) 255-4115 or email Senior Planner Renee Jensen at rjensen@auburnny.gov

