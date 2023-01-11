Pair of Cayuga County land conservation deals called a win for Owasco Lake

Two recent land transfers in Cayuga County are being celebrated for their potential to help protect Owasco Lake.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust on Wednesday announced it accepted the donation of a conservation easement on 160 acres of farmland in the town of Scipio. And the Nature Conservancy announced the transfer of a 161-acre property in Sempronius to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council.

According to a news release, the Scipio donation came from Barbara Post and her five siblings — Roger, Marilyn, Ken, Nancy and Linda. The property has expansive views of Owasco Lake and the surrounding area, including the land trust’s Owasco Bluffs Nature Preserve on the opposite shore.

Originally purchased by Barbara’s grandfather, the property has been in the Post family for more than a century. Three generations of the family farmed the land, primarily raising Angus beef cattle and a variety of crops.

The six siblings are planning to sell the property, however, they first wanted to ensure their longtime family farm was forever protected from development.

“It would be sad to see this farm turned into a suburban development,” Barbara Post said in a statement. “It’s the best thing we can do.”

The land trust said that the conservation easement will ensure the farm is not developed and will also protect the lake’s water quality. Predominantly a mix of agricultural fields, a stream winds its way along the southern and eastern borders of the property and flows into the lake 4,000 feet downstream. The easement also expands vegetated buffers along the stream which will reduce runoff to the lake. Later this year, land trust staff and volunteers plan to plant native trees and shrubs on the expanded buffer.

Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements that permanently limit future land use in order to protect the land’s conservation value. Lands subject to conservation easements remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and available for traditional uses such as farming and hunting.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust owns and manages a network of over 46 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 173 properties that remain in private ownership.

Also on Wednesday, the Nature Conservancy in New York announced that the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council became a land-owning entity for the first time by taking ownership of land in Sempronius for a nature preserve.

The Sempronius parcel will be called Fillmore Nature Preserve in an agreement the Nature Conservancy said was made possible through grants from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund and Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.

The Nature Conservancy said the project is part of an "ongoing effort to support local community organizations in managing water resources as an essential natural resource and source for public drinking water."

In a news release, the Nature Conservancy said it acquired the property in 2021 to help protect clean drinking water and reduce contributors to harmful algal blooms, and that a study ranked the property among the 10 most impactful parcels in the Owasco Lake watershed with the greatest effect on water quality if left in their natural states.

The parcel includes diverse forests and approximately 40 acres of freshwater wetlands, and is located near the birthplace of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

“Clean drinking water is essential, but it’s being threatened by a changing climate. Bigger storms can wash away more sediment and bring more contaminated runoff to our lakes. At the same time, our lakes are getting warmer. The combination of more pollution and warmer lake water leads to more and more harmful algal blooms,” said Olivia Green, The Nature Conservancy’s Finger Lakes water quality specialist in a statement. “But nature offers a solution. By protecting wetland systems, we let nature slow down and filter the water that sustains us. We are thrilled to partner with Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council to protect these resources and the health of our communities.”

“The transfer of this property is a testament to the strong partnership between the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and The Nature Conservancy," Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council Executive Director Adam Effler said. "Protecting ecosystem services for the benefit of water quality expands upon the Management Council’s public service initiatives, while simultaneously securing an asset that builds organizational resiliency. We look forward to our new role stewarding the Fillmore Nature Preserve and making its beautiful trails available to the public.”