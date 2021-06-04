Pair of country acts added to New York State Fair concert series

Chart-topping country duo LoCash and country music star Russell Dickerson are joining a long list of performers scheduled for the New York State Fair.

The fair said that LoCash will open what will be the largest slate of national touring band concerts ever presented at the fair when they take the Chevy Park Stage on Friday, Aug. 20, with a showtime to be announced later. The band's hits include “I Know Somebody” and “I Love This Life”.

“A country music party is the perfect way to open another season of the Fair. We’re excited to bring yet another new group to our stages and know that fans of country music will have a great time with LoCash,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a Friday news release.

The fair also announced this week that Dickerson will be making his state fair debut on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at a time to be announced. Dickerson owns four #1 singles: “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing” and “Love You Like I Used To” as well as a handful of awards nominations from the Academy of Country Music, CMT and iHeart.

“Fans of modern country music will love spending an evening with Russell Dickerson at the Fair," Waffner said. "He’s an emerging artist who’s already seen lots of success. It will be a great night of music."