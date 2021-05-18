Pair of rock bands added to New York State Fair lineup

A modern hard rock band and a staple of '80s-era radio have been added to the lineup of acts scheduled for the New York State Fair this summer.

According to a news release, Halestorm a hard-rocking quartet, will be making its debut appearance at the fair as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival. Sister and brother Lzzy and Arejay Hale and their band will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 on the Chevy Park stage.

The Grammy Award-winning band is known for songs such as “Freak Like Me,” “Apocalyptic” and “Amen.”

“We’ve wanted to get Halestorm here for several years and we’re really pleased we’re finally going to be able to bring them to Chevy Court," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "This band rocks hard and I know this will be one of the highlights of our concert schedule."

The fair also announced this week that Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will bring their ’80s hits and more to the Chevy Park stage Thursday, Sept. 2.

The band’s hits include, “Sara,” “We Built This City” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” as well as Thomas’s lead vocal on Elvin Bishop’s classic blues-rock hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

“We haven’t seen this group since 2011 yet, their music is as classic and solid as ever," Waffner said. "This will be a great night of rock ‘n roll by the pond and I hope all the band’s fans circle this date on their calendars."

Halestorm and Starship join a growing list of performers scheduled for the fair, and the shows are free with fair admission.

Previously announced concerts include:

• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.

• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28 with time to be announced.

• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.

• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.

The fair said that based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area.

Buildings on the fairgrounds are not expected to be open except for some bathrooms. To comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online, and tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased.