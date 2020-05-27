Pair rescued after falling down embankment at Carpenter Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Multiple fire departments and a pair of helicopters responded to a report of a man and a woman who fell 70 to 80 feet down an embankment in a heavily-wooded area at Carpenter Falls in the town of Niles on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair was successfully rescued and later transported by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital. Later, it was reported their injuries were not serious.

Several calls came into Cayuga County 911 just after 4 p.m. to respond to 6031 Appletree Point Road, Bear Swamp Creek, less than a mile west of Skaneateles Lake.

According to a press release from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, two persons had fallen from atop Carpenter Falls to the shallow pool below. Witnesses at the scene offered aid to the two victims and successfully removed them from the pool to safety.

High-angle rescue workers placed the pair onto stretchers and then walked them up the embankment, then they were driven to the Mercy Flight helicopters that transported them to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.