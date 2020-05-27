Pair rescued after falling down embankment at Carpenter Falls

Multiple fire departments and a pair of helicopters responded to a report of a man and a woman who fell 70 to 80 feet down an embankment in a heavily-wooded area at Carpenter Falls in the town of Niles on Tuesday afternoon.
The pair was successfully rescued and later transported by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital. Later, it was reported their injuries were not serious.
Several calls came into Cayuga County 911 just after 4 p.m. to respond to 6031 Appletree Point Road, Bear Swamp Creek, less than a mile west of Skaneateles Lake.
According to a press release from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, two persons had fallen from atop Carpenter Falls to the shallow pool below. Witnesses at the scene offered aid to the two victims and successfully removed them from the pool to safety.
High-angle rescue workers placed the pair onto stretchers and then walked them up the embankment, then they were driven to the Mercy Flight helicopters that transported them to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
The sheriff's office said they reportedly sustained no serious injuries and the names of the two victims, who are both in their late teens, will not be released at this time. A number of witnesses who were hiking in the area were interviewed and it was determined the fall was accidental.
In the release, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reminds local residents and those touring the area that Carpenter Falls can be safely viewed from Appletree Point Road. Experienced hikers wishing to see the terrain can do so with a series of trails that lead to the basin pool. Crossing over the protective guardrail at the top of the falls is a dangerous activity and the area is protected for good reason.
Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were the Cayuga County 911 Center, New Hope Fire Department, Sempronius Fire Department, Moravia Fire Department, Owasco Fire Department, SAVES Ambulance, Four Town Ambulance, Mercy Flight One & Two, Cayuga County High Angle Rescue Team and the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office.
