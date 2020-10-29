 Skip to main content
Parents involved in AMBER Alert turn themselves in; baby was recovered in Auburn
NEW YORK STATE

The teenage parents of an infant who was the subject of an AMBER alert Wednesday that was later canceled have turned themselves in to the Newark Police Department in Wayne County, according to a statement Thursday from the Orleans County Sheriff's Office.

The child, who was reported missing early Wednesday from an address in Holley in Orleans County, was recovered safely at the residence of extended family in Auburn, according to a statement released Wednesday by Orleans County Undersheriff Michael C. Mele.

The infant was later reported in the care and custody of Orleans County Child and Family Services.

The sheriff's office had been looking for the parents, described as a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, who, authorities said, had fled from the Auburn residence on foot.

