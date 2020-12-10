Parents of school-age children meet fragile Cayuga County child care system

Schakow said parents seeking care from a registered and licensed program should be able to find options, but she noted that many parents simply aren't back to workplaces due to the pandemic, so they're watching their children themselves or they are working remotely. Others are still fearful of having their children in a group setting.

The result is a child care system with many providers struggling financially, with some not in a position to handle a sudden surge.

"(Parents are) using high school and college students, or unemployed relatives or other resources besides registered and licensed care, so the child care programs themselves have continued to struggle to generate revenue," she said.

On average, most programs in Cayuga and Onondaga counties are currently operating at around 40% capacity, Schakow said. It is difficult for most organizations to find and keep qualified staff, she said, especially during the outbreak.

She said that running the programs isn't cheap, with most of the cost going toward staff. Other financial issues include paying for personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

During remote school learning, these child care providers are also expected to be "basically schoolteachers," Schakow said, even if they weren't necessarily trained for that.