Parking lot upgrades underway at Fair Haven Beach State Park

A $1.2 million project to elevate and repair the parking lot at Fair Haven Beach State Park is underway.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the state Office of General Services announced Wednesday that the project will restore the facility’s parking capacity impacted by high water, helping ensure access and safety to park visitors during.

The aim of the project is to improve conditions that deteriorated and became hazardous as a result of flooding in 2017 and 2019. The West Beach lot is potholed and rutted and, during the high-water events of 2017 and 2019, major portions were closed due to high water. The state said the project will improve the West Beach area from flooding by:

• Elevating the parking lot by approximately two feet to make it more resilient to future high water, and provide enhancements for adjacent natural dune creation and habitat formation.

• Installing an improved drainage system and repaving the parking area.

• Replacing an existing water service line during construction.