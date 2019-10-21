The convicted rapist who removed his GPS monitoring device in Skaneateles was sentenced in August to two years in prison.
Christopher Block, 61, formerly of 803 Court St., Syracuse, was placed on parole in December 2018 after serving a sentence of 25 to 50 years in state prison. He was convicted in 1984 on charges of forcible rape and kidnapping in Syracuse, according to state Division of Corrections and Community Supervision records.
On July 10, the state parole office contacted the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. to request help locating Christopher Block, a parolee whose monitoring device was found detached on Kane Avenue in Skaneateles.
A reverse 911 call went out to a few hundred residents that night and early the following morning. The state DOCCS press office sent out a public statement that labeled Block as "dangerous."
Block was captured July 12 at the Skaneateles Country Club by a team of law enforcement agencies that included DOCCS' Office of Special Investigations, parole officers, New York State Police, a K9 and trackers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and local police.
Block entered a guilty plea during his parole revocation hearing in exchange for "a period of incarceration," said DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey in an emailed statement.
"The disposition is not final until a written decision is issued by the Administrative Law Judge," he said.
When The Citizen replied to ask about the length of incarceration, Mailey referred back to his three-sentence written statement and reiterated "the disposition is not yet final."
The Citizen filed a request under the Freedom of Information Law for the outcome of Block's Aug. 8 parole revocation hearing, which DOCCS responded to on Monday.
Block's sex offender risk level is the highest potential for re-offending, and his convictions include two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree burglary.