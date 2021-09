A milk tanker truck rolled over on Clark Street Road at the intersection of Blanchard Road in Aurelius on Friday afternoon.

Because of the accident, authorities are detouring drivers off Clark Street Road.

The tanker, which was full of milk, leaked diesel fuel onto the road.

More information was not available at this time.

This story may be updated later.

