North Division St. Bridge

A portion of Columbus Street and the North Division Street Bridge, pictured here in 2017, will be closed Thursday as construction crews finish paving work before the planned opening of the bridge Friday.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A portion of Columbus Street in Auburn will be closed on Thursday while construction crews complete the final work before the North Division Street Bridge can open the next day.

Contractors will be paving the asphalt on North Division Street and the portion of Columbus Street between the Arterial and the bridge between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

During that time, the city is asking drivers to detour to the west using Clark Street Road by the entrance to the Fingerlakes Mall, or east using Washington Street.

According to a release from the city clerk's office, the Auburn Fire Department will have access to the intersection if needed, and have also made alternative plans.

Once the paving work is completed, the North Division Street Bridge will reopen the next day after months of construction.

