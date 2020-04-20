Part of Columbus Street in Auburn closed for manhole work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A section of Columbus Street in Auburn will be closed from Monday through Wednesday afternoon as crews replace a manhole.

The city announced that thru traffic will be blocked off on the street from 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday between the Arterial and Wright Avenue. The manhole being replaced is at the intersection of Columbus and Orchard streets.

For local traffic to the cross streets of Wallace Avenue and Underwood Street, motorists are asked to come from the north off the Arterial. Local traffic to Lafayette Place can approach from the south off Genesee Street or Wright Avenue.

Detours will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed. "Thank you for your patience as the city works on this important infrastructure project," the city said in a press release.

