Part of State Street in Auburn will no longer be closed on weekends for outdoor dining

A section of State Street in downtown Auburn won't be closed for outdoor dining on the weekend due to poor turnout.
Restaurants and bars in Auburn and Cayuga County have been able to serve people at 50% of their original capacity since June 12 as a part of phase three of the reopening of the central New York region during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Jeff Dygert noted that about a month ago, a partial reopening of outdoor dining areas in the region was allowed by the state. The city worked with the Auburn Business Improvement District, downtown restaurants and other businesses to create a plan "that could potentially help the downtown restaurants expand into the public way as was being allowed by the new liquor authority guidance and not disrupt other businesses," he said, while keeping people's safety in mind.
This week the city asked BID to communicate with the impacted restaurants to see how the changes affected business, Dygert said. The response, he continued, was that the weekend street closures and expanded seating areas enacted for those changes were not being used as much as anticipated.
"As such, we are no longer going to be closing State Street down on the weekends, which will help us reduce the expense, it will reduce some inconvenience for travelers in that area," Dygert said. "If it becomes an issue we can revisit it, but if you drive through downtown Friday nights, Saturday nights and Sundays there really hasn't been large crowds in those areas."
In other news:
• The Auburn City Council approved an upcoming public hearing on the installation of sidewalks funded by the Community Development Block Grant.
The city has received the funding from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades. A public hearing for the sidewalk program is set for July 16 at city council chambers, first floor, Memorial City Hall, on the installation of sidewalks at 25, 27, 34, 35, 37, 41, 47, and 49 Case Ave., and 221, 223, 227 and 236 Perrine Ave.
The council approved the project without discussion.
