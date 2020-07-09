Part of State Street in Auburn will no longer be closed on weekends for outdoor dining

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A section of State Street in downtown Auburn won't be closed for outdoor dining on the weekend due to poor turnout.

Restaurants and bars in Auburn and Cayuga County have been able to serve people at 50% of their original capacity since June 12 as a part of phase three of the reopening of the central New York region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager Jeff Dygert noted that about a month ago, a partial reopening of outdoor dining areas in the region was allowed by the state. The city worked with the Auburn Business Improvement District, downtown restaurants and other businesses to create a plan "that could potentially help the downtown restaurants expand into the public way as was being allowed by the new liquor authority guidance and not disrupt other businesses," he said, while keeping people's safety in mind.