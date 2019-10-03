The Port Byron Central School District is partnering with a community health center to treat students with acute health issues during the school day.
Maggie Sayre, a licensed mental health counselor for the district's high school and the person who spearhead the partnership, said the goals is to get students immediate medical assistance for issues beyond the capacity of a school nurse. The program will also help increase familiarity with Port Byron Community Health, which is a branch of Finger Lakes Community Health. Children will be able to go to the center for problems such as a concussion, ear infection and more.
Under the arrangement, the district would call the child's parent or guardian and ask if they would like their child to go to the clinic and if they would like to accompany them. If the parent is not able to come but wants their child to go for treatment, a school district employee would accompany them. Parents will be able to pick from a pool of pre-chosen employees taking part in the program.
The student would be transported in a school district vehicle to the clinic, which is a little over a mile away from the district campus. Sayre said if it's determined the student should not return to school, they will be transported home or wherever their parent wants them to go. They will be taken back to the school district campus if it's determined they can stay in school.
Lawreen Duel, chief compliance officer for Finger Lakes Community Health, said if a child's parent or guardian doesn't have insurance, the center will work it out financial arrangements with the family. The center also can help secure health insurance for the family if they don't have it. If they do have insurance, the insurance company will be billed.
It can be a burden for parents to take time off from work to pick up their children if they are sick, and in some cases they still may have to wait a day or two for a doctor's appointment, Sayre said.
"Everyone knows if a kid's not in school, they're not learning," she said, so she hopes the partnership will help students stay in school longer.
"Sometimes we do have to transport kids home if they are that sick and contagious during the middle of the school day," she said. "Why not help them even more?"
Both the district and the center are ready for students to start receiving care, Sayre said, but Port Byron is currently focusing on getting the word out about the partnership. Consent forms were given at recent school open houses, as that form must be signed before children can go to the center. A mass mailing and other forms of communication will be sent out to parents, she added, with the goal of getting every parent to either accept the consent form or not.
Sayre noted on Wednesday that no children had been taken by the district to the center yet, and they will work out other details of the program once it starts.
Duel said the district reached out to the health center about this opportunity. She said she isn't aware of a lot of public transportation in the area, adding that it may be difficult for parents to take their children to an urgent care center or other facilities.
"(The district) knew a lot of their children potentially don't have providers in the area and they felt they had this opportunity to not only help the children at the school but to get the word out about the health center," Duel said.