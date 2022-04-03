Passenger killed after jumping from Amtrak train in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a man was killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train just outside the village of Weedsport Saturday afternoon.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said that a report came in just before 5 p.m. saying that a person had jumped from a train.

The sheriff's office said that deputies responding to the CSX Rail in Brutus found a man next the tracks who was later pronounced dead.

Emergency radio broadcasts indicated that there was a person down near the railroad tracks in the area and that emergency medical treatment was going to be of no avail.

The scene was difficult to reach, with the nearest roadway being an access road off Towpath Road in the village of Brutus.

Amtrak service was interrupted and police and firefighters from area agencies were still on scene after the sun went down.

There are two sets of tracks that pass through the area and the incident involved the south set of tracks. A westbound Amtrak train was stopped near the scene of the incident, and authorities reported at one point that a CSX Rail freight transport would be allowed to slowly pass through the area on the northerly set of tracks.

An online service alert from Amtrak posted at about 5 p.m. indicated that Empire Service Train 281 was running about 20 late to Rochester after having departed from Syracuse. At about 6 p.m. Amtrak said that 281 was stopped west of Syracuse "due to law enforcement personnel activity" and that updates would be forthcoming.

A second Amtrak train was at the scene of the incident at about 7 p.m. and was preparing to take the passengers off the first train so that they could continue their journey. The company later reported that Train 283 would be used to accommodate customers for the remainder of their trip.

According to Amtrak's website, its Empire Service runs frequent daily trains between New York City and Albany, with some service continuing to the Finger Lakes region, Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Emergency radio dispatches indicated that the train related to the incident would remain on scene and that an investigator from CSX Rail was en route.

The train involved in the incident reportedly began heading west again at about 8 p.m. and Amtrak reported that passengers would be arriving in Rochester about three hours and 20 minutes later than originally expected.

The sheriff's office is in charge of the investigation and said it is working in conjunction with Amtrak authorities. Investigators were still on the scene of the incident after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said Saturday night that the name of the person who was killed would not be released until notifications to family members had been made and that further information about the incident was expected to be released at a later date.

The sheriff's office said that it was assisted by New York State Police, Weedsport, Jordan and Throop fire departments and the Cayuga County 911 Dispatch Center.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Josh Blanchard at (315) 253-3902. Tips can be sent to tips@cayugacounty.us or be made anonymously at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. People may also call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach any member or office.

