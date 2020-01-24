'Passion for your community': Auburn/Cayuga NAACP honors local commitment

AUBURN — Eli Hernandez, president of the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, said the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Millennium Luncheon was meant to acknowledge the community and social justice work of those honored at the event, to let them know their work has been noticed and to urge them to continue their efforts.
Darnell Murphy, Tia Gilliam and Jeffrey Streeter were recognized by the NAACP branch at the annual luncheon at the Sunset Restaurant in Auburn Friday. Former NAACP branch secretary Joseph Leogrande was inducted into the branch's hall of fame at the luncheon, as well.
Gilliam, a case manager for Cayuga Action Program and a youth care provider for Hillside's Children's Center, then said she was honored to have her work recognized by the NAACP. She noted that sometimes she becomes tired "because so many people are coming at me at all times."
But I think when you have a passion for your community, you just kind of let it slide off and do what you do," Gilliam said. "That being said, I don't think I'll get to the point where I get tired of ever helping anyone, and I don't care who it is, to what measure, I just figure it out and I just make it happen."
Streeter, minister at the AME Zion Church on Franklin Street, said he was grateful for the acknowledgement but that he didn't feel he deserved it, adding "I just want to be able to do good things."
Leogrande said it was humbling to receive the acknowledgement "from my friends, from Eli and the rest of the NAACP."
Speaking after the event, Murphy, site coordinator at Genesee Elementary School for the Booker T. Washington Center after school program, said that he appreciated the honor.
"The work I do, I don't look for any recognition for it. It's stuff you do just because you love to do it," he said. "It's one of those situations where it was like 'Oh, I'm getting awarded but I've still got work to do.'"
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.