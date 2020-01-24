'Passion for your community': Auburn/Cayuga NAACP honors local commitment

AUBURN — Eli Hernandez, president of the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, said the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Millennium Luncheon was meant to acknowledge the community and social justice work of those honored at the event, to let them know their work has been noticed and to urge them to continue their efforts.

Darnell Murphy, Tia Gilliam and Jeffrey Streeter were recognized by the NAACP branch at the annual luncheon at the Sunset Restaurant in Auburn Friday. Former NAACP branch secretary Joseph Leogrande was inducted into the branch's hall of fame at the luncheon, as well.

Gilliam, a case manager for Cayuga Action Program and a youth care provider for Hillside's Children's Center, then said she was honored to have her work recognized by the NAACP. She noted that sometimes she becomes tired "because so many people are coming at me at all times."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But I think when you have a passion for your community, you just kind of let it slide off and do what you do," Gilliam said. "That being said, I don't think I'll get to the point where I get tired of ever helping anyone, and I don't care who it is, to what measure, I just figure it out and I just make it happen."