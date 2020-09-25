Peach tree planting at Wells College recognizes Cayuga Nation history in Cayuga County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wells College and the Aurora community recognized the local history of the Cayuga Indian Nation Friday.

The campus hosted its annual peach tree planting ceremony in a grove located between Thomas House and the Wells College boathouse, just off Route 90/Main Street in Aurora.

Among those taking part was Dan Hill, a member of the Heron Clan of the Cayuga Nation and the caretaker of the Cayuga Strengthening Haudenosaunee–American Relations through Education (SHARE) farm in Union Springs.

The college said that Hill, who teaches courses on First Nations and Indigenous studies at Wells, planned to plant a similar peach tree with his class at the SHARE farm this week.

In a news release, the college said that the Village of Aurora sits on the site of what was once a thriving Cayuga village known as Chonodote, or “Peachtown,” which was destroyed in 1779 by American soldiers as part of a larger campaign to decimate the Cayugas and several other nations of the Haudenosaunee confederacy. Prior to its destruction, the village was believed to have contained 1,500 peach trees, so by planting a new peach tree each year, the ceremony aims to educate members of the larger community about this shared history, the Cayuga culture and its connection to the land upon which Wells College and Aurora sit.

The event was held in collaboration with the Cayuga Nation, the Wells College Center for Sustainability and the Environment, and the First Nations and Indigenous Studies program.

