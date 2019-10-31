Hans Pecher has worked a number of jobs during his time in Cayuga County, and he’s hoping to get one of them back: representing District 8 of the county Legislature.
After moving to central New York from Germany, Pecher was a farmer for most of his life and went into a career in public service after his retirement. “I’ve lived in the community. I’ve worked in the community. I’ve tried to improve the community,” he said.
He was town supervisor of Genoa for 18 years and also served as the town historian for about three years, he said. Pecher decided to take his civil service experience to the county level in 2011, when he ran for the District 8 seat and won. The district encompasses the towns of Locke, Venice and Genoa.
“The gentleman that ran, I didn’t have much confidence in him so I ran just on the Conservative Party that time and I won,” Pecher said. “I didn’t want somebody who didn’t have decent qualifications get in there.”
During the following election cycle in 2015, Pecher lost his bid for reelection and was defeated by Democratic opponent Joseph DeForest. Now, it’s DeForest defending his position as incumbent against Pecher.
Much of Pecher’s latest campaign to once again represent District 8 is based on a belief in smaller, more efficient government operations. His constituents named “disarray” in county government as a concern, Pecher said.
Pecher disagreed with the Legislature’s establishment of a county administrator position. The lawmaking body voted during a special meeting in June to oust J. Justin Woods, the most recent person to fill that position, after first requesting his resignation.
You have free articles remaining.
“One of the issues I’m campaigning on is instead of having a county administrator, having an elected — by the people — elected county executive,” Pecher said. “A lot of people I’ve talked with seem in favor of that, so I definitely will be supporting that.”
He also said that he was against the Legislature’s restructuring of several departments into the county Public Works Department, which he argued was a consolidation only on paper. "All it did is create another position," he said.
Both Pecher and DeForest named road repairs as one of the major points of concerns for their constituents.
Though Pecher said that he did not read the recommendations of an outside consultant report commissioned by the Legislature in 2018 to study county government effectiveness, he opposes using the findings of the report in the future and said he considered the investment a “mismanagement” of funds.
The $75,000 cost of the study was another point of concern for his potential constituents, Pecher said. “That brings out an awful lot of head shaking the second you hear that,” he said.
He said government always seems to be expanding and restructuring.
“The simpler we can keep government, the better off we are,” Pecher said. “The lesser the cost, hopefully the more efficient and closer to the people they’ll be.”