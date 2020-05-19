Pedestrian struck by car in downtown Auburn last week dies from injuries

A 70-year-old man who was struck by a car in Auburn last Thursday night has died from his injuries, the Auburn Police Department said on Tuesday.
According to a press release, Kevin Shwaryk died on Sunday at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was transported on Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle operated by a 50-year-old woman at the intersection of Loop Road and Genesee Street, by Wegmans.
No other information was provided. The APD said the investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact. Det. Brian Blanchfield at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231. Callers can be remain anonymous.
