Pediatric boosters now available at Cayuga County COVID-19 clinics

Booster shots for children as young as 5 are now available at Cayuga County COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other providers.

A free walk-in clinic this week will have the additional doses recently approved for use by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

The Cayuga County Health Department clinic will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

This clinic will offer the following COVID-19 vaccines:

• Pfizer pediatric first, second and booster doses for ages 5–11

• Pfizer first, second and booster doses for ages 12 and up

• Pfizer second/additional booster doses for ages 50 and up or age 12 and older who are immunocompromised

• Moderna first, second and booster doses for ages 18 and up

• Moderna additional booster doses for ages 50 and up or age 12 and older who are immunocompromised

The clinic will be held in the Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store located on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters.

People who come to clinic with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card. Those who are receiving second doses or boosters should bring their vaccination cards.

The health department also reminds the public that its clinics are not only way to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and people are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment. To help find a vaccination site, city, town and village clerks can assist, or residents can call the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

