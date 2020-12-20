'People are acting differently': Cayuga County-area schools see dramatic drop in behavioral issues this year

"I think that coming to school was almost like a privilege for kids because the kids that were coming to school want to be there. A lot of them would do anything they could to make sure that they could be there in-person, so they did follow the rules, and we just haven't had the behaviors," he said.

Pirozzolo said referrals don't just come from blatant disciplinary issues, since most referrals at the secondary level would normally stem from tardiness. Even tardiness was reduced this year, since students would arrive early to school because they would need to be screened.

While some education leaders had concerns about enforcing mask-wearing rules going into the school year, Pirozzolo had no such reservations.

"I really thought the kids would wear face masks and we don't have issues with that," he said last week.

"It's human nature, but during unprecedented times people are acting differently. People know that they've got to be safe and healthy, and I think not only are they displaying that through social distancing and wearing face masks, but in their behaviors as well."