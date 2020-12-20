'People are acting differently': Cayuga County-area schools see dramatic drop in behavioral issues this year

Usually by this point in the school year, the Auburn Enlarged City School District would have had hundreds of referrals due to tardiness or misbehavior. But this school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, those issues have dramatically decreased.
Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said behavior problems among students noticeably dropped when the district was running a hybrid model of online and in-person education this semester. The district, which has about 4,000 students, is now in an online-only program through mid-January because of COVID-19 spread in the community. Most other districts in the Cayuga County area have also temporarily moved to fully remote instruction, with plans to resume in-person instruction the week after New Year's Day.
Regarding a decline in behavioral issues, other administrators in the area have reported similar experiences. School leaders have largely chalked up this unexpected bright spot during the pandemic to factors such as students interacting less closely than they used to, and students simply wanting to stay in school.
Pirozzolo said that before every student switched to online education earlier this month, he estimates the district had amassed only around 10 referrals at Auburn High School. He added that he doesn't recall any at the junior high or the elementary schools.
Pirozzolo believes students missed socializing like they used to but felt that even the minimized opportunity to interact with peers through the hybrid model was better than none at all.
"I think that coming to school was almost like a privilege for kids because the kids that were coming to school want to be there. A lot of them would do anything they could to make sure that they could be there in-person, so they did follow the rules, and we just haven't had the behaviors," he said.
Pirozzolo said referrals don't just come from blatant disciplinary issues, since most referrals at the secondary level would normally stem from tardiness. Even tardiness was reduced this year, since students would arrive early to school because they would need to be screened.
While some education leaders had concerns about enforcing mask-wearing rules going into the school year, Pirozzolo had no such reservations.
"I really thought the kids would wear face masks and we don't have issues with that," he said last week.
"It's human nature, but during unprecedented times people are acting differently. People know that they've got to be safe and healthy, and I think not only are they displaying that through social distancing and wearing face masks, but in their behaviors as well."
Mike Jorgensen, principal of Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School in the Port Byron Central School District, said on Dec. 4 that the high school had amassed just two referrals throughout the year. By that point in an average year, the school would have had around 150 referrals, including for lateness.
"It's incredible. People thought we would have a lot of battles over masks, 'put your mask on.' None of that stuff," he said.
Students were happy to be back in school, he added, and the district's pod system meant students stayed in one classroom throughout the day, so they've had fewer chances to interact as they normally would. He added that the district already had a remote-only option, and "some of the kids that typically don't follow school rules" had been doing the at-home route.
Jorgensen said the district's pod system, which established physically separated cohorts of students, gave students and their instructors an opportunity to get to know each other better, solve problems and take care of issues.
Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham also reported a big drop in behavioral problems.
"No fights, no drugs, those things that have happened in the past," he said.
"I think that kids also are doing everything they can in person. I think our kids have been phenomenal. They, since day one, have worn their masks without resistance or rebuttal," Birmingham said. "I think they're trying to be as compliant as possible because I think they value being in person and maybe they took some those things for granted and they don't want to do anything to jeopardize (being in school in-person.)
Other positive side effects of the pandemic school year have included less bullying, and students dealing with less anxiety issues
"Think about a kid that struggles with being bullied or feels anxiety in social situations, they're not forced in those situations like they were prior," Birmingham said.
While Moravia faculty and staff have missed seeing the activities such as athletic games and dances, he continued, because there were fewer interactions and students were trying to be at their best, "you can focus on trying to make up for the lost instructional minutes and focus on being creative with how we deliver the program to them and less focused on trying to mitigate a fight or something that occurred."
