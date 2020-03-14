'People don't stop needing blood': Owasco blood drive continues despite coronavirus fears

OWASCO — Nelson Rivera glanced at the largely empty chairs set up for donors at the American Red Cross blood drive in Owasco Saturday. Rivera said that in his nearly 25 years as a donor specialist, he's never seen blood donor turnout as diminished as it's been by the coronavirus outbreak.
The drive was held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Within that usual time span, Rivera said, the Red Cross normally draws between 80 and 100 donors. Robert Cotter, account manager for American Red Cross of the Western New York region, said that by 10 a.m., they had 41.
"If we get 20 more, we'll be happy, if we can end up somewhere around 60," Rivera said with a small smile. "So the loss isn't that great, but it's significant."
Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Despite the appearance of the respiratory illness in the United States, Rivera noted, the need for blood in hospitals has not slowed down.
"It's always there, so there's always people that need surgery, there's always people that are going to need blood," he said. "There's people that don't make red cells, they don't make platelets, so we have to have those components readily available for those people in the hospital every day."
Motioning to the three people sitting in chairs toward the front of the building, Rivera said there would normally be more people in those seats. He hopes the situation will improve in a few weeks. Before going off to assist a donor, he asked that people come out to give blood if they are feeling well.
Precautions were taken at the drive Saturday. Every potential donor got their temperature taken to make they sure they weren't sick, and personnel practiced social distancing.
The demographic of people age 18-24 is important for the Red Cross, he added, but drives aren't being held on campuses. He said colleges and high schools account for about 20% of the humanitarian organization's blood supply.
"We certainly encourage people to consider donating blood at this time even if they are not regular donors because we are going to be facing shortages if we don't have enough donations," Cotter said.
Joanna Mancuso said she signed up to donate before the concerns about coronavirus escalated, but it wasn't going to stop her from coming out. She noted that her mother, Joyce LoBisco, has a blood disorder and needs transfusions. Mancuso also said it being the season of Lent especially made her want to help, although she has donated before. Instead of giving up things, she said, she is givings things to people.
Looking at the donors around her, Mancuso said there were more people than she expected, and she appreciates those who came.
"People don't stop needing blood because of this coronavirus," Mancuso said.
At a table set up with food and drinks for people to use after they donate, Bill Tracy and married couple Mary and Terry Squires chatted among themselves. Bill said his father, Jim Tracy, gave blood, and when Jim died, Bill "picked up the mantle." Terry said he wasn't able to give blood Saturday because his iron count was too low, but he still wanted to sit with Mary, who did donate. All three encouraged people to give blood.
"You might be able to save a life," Mary said.
Around 10:25 a.m., more people could be seen in the chairs waiting to donate. By the end of the event, there were 57 donors.
