'People don't stop needing blood': Owasco blood drive continues despite coronavirus fears

OWASCO — Nelson Rivera glanced at the largely empty chairs set up for donors at the American Red Cross blood drive in Owasco Saturday. Rivera said that in his nearly 25 years as a donor specialist, he's never seen blood donor turnout as diminished as it's been by the coronavirus outbreak.

The drive was held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Within that usual time span, Rivera said, the Red Cross normally draws between 80 and 100 donors. Robert Cotter, account manager for American Red Cross of the Western New York region, said that by 10 a.m., they had 41.

"If we get 20 more, we'll be happy, if we can end up somewhere around 60," Rivera said with a small smile. "So the loss isn't that great, but it's significant."

Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Despite the appearance of the respiratory illness in the United States, Rivera noted, the need for blood in hospitals has not slowed down.

"It's always there, so there's always people that need surgery, there's always people that are going to need blood," he said. "There's people that don't make red cells, they don't make platelets, so we have to have those components readily available for those people in the hospital every day."