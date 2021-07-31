People get creative at Cayuga County stamping, scrapbooking event

AURELIUS — Sky Howard was thrilled to see so many crafting items up close in Aurelius instead of through a computer screen.

Howard was one of many people at the Syracuse/Auburn, NY Rubber Stamp & Scrapbook Getaway at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius Saturday. The eighth annual event, which featured rows upon rows of materials used for people to make their own greeting cards and do scrapbooking, wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saying that she missed being at the event last year, Howard was glad to be hunting for deals in person. She said she believes the other crafters at the event missed it last year as much as she did. Looking at the various people around her, Howard explained what she felt the appeal of the event for attendees was.

"Just the creativity of it, and getting out there and learning new techniques," she said.

A variety of exhibitors was present at the former J.C. Penney location at the mall, with some featuring make-and-take projects, in which people crafted their own creations. The event, which was also held Friday was promoted by Toomuchfun Promotions, co-owned by Steve and Michelle Lindeman, who also run Toomuchfun Rubberstamps.