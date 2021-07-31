People get creative at Cayuga County stamping, scrapbooking event

AURELIUS — Sky Howard was thrilled to see so many crafting items up close in Aurelius instead of through a computer screen.
Howard was one of many people at the Syracuse/Auburn, NY Rubber Stamp & Scrapbook Getaway at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius Saturday. The eighth annual event, which featured rows upon rows of materials used for people to make their own greeting cards and do scrapbooking, wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saying that she missed being at the event last year, Howard was glad to be hunting for deals in person. She said she believes the other crafters at the event missed it last year as much as she did. Looking at the various people around her, Howard explained what she felt the appeal of the event for attendees was.
"Just the creativity of it, and getting out there and learning new techniques," she said.
A variety of exhibitors was present at the former J.C. Penney location at the mall, with some featuring make-and-take projects, in which people crafted their own creations. The event, which was also held Friday was promoted by Toomuchfun Promotions, co-owned by Steve and Michelle Lindeman, who also run Toomuchfun Rubberstamps.
Steve said the Syracuse/Auburn event has been at the mall before, and noted that the turnout was strong. He said a lot of people are drawn to making their own greeting cards.
"Instead of just going to Hallmark and buying a card, they make it themselves with love and they give it to friends, neighbors," he said.
Guests could be seen at the spots for businesses such as Creek Bank Creations and The Paper Hollow. Gary M. Burlin, owner of Gary M. Burlin and Company, said the crowd was good at the event but people weren't buying as much as he would have liked.
While the first two shows he attended since the pandemic went really well, he believed this event was going to be the first post-pandemic show where he didn't expect to make a profit.
"The cash register tells the story," he said.
Nearby was Blue Knight Rubber Stamps, co-owned by Lynn and Scott Anderson. They had make-and-take projects where people could make their own items based on a different design that Lynn switched out about every hour.
Vickie Silva said she greatly enjoyed them.
"The finished product is absolutely beautiful. I've done a bunch of them already. I love them," Silva said. "It's so easy to do, but it comes out perfect every time."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.