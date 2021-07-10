'People still gotta eat': Auburn farmers market largely unscathed by COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're basically almost the same price, except ours was picked yesterday and the stores, who knows when?" Emily said.

Schalck said he doesn't use sprays or chemicals on his farm, and noted he grows some produce that aren't grown everywhere, so he has been able to grow his customer base with okra and the eight different kinds of radishes he grows.

In between helping lines of customers seeking corn and other vegetables, Bob Horsford of Horsford Farms said that he didn't think the pandemic affected business for him at all last year.

"People still gotta eat," he said.

Horsford said he thought the spread-out environment and fresh air at the farmers market is helpful, adding that he believes business for this year and last year have been about equal. He said people like buying food from the farm that grew it, "so it's fresh."

One woman who walked up to Horford's area said that she was glad he was there. Horsford and Zach Cuipylo, who was also assisting customers, often joked around and chatted with the people who came up to them.