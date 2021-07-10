'People still gotta eat': Auburn farmers market largely unscathed by COVID-19

AUBURN — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing or shuttering some segments of the economy, Ron Schalck said business at the Auburn Farmers Co-Op Market was even better for him last year than it is this year.
Schalck had a table for his business, Six Pints Farm, at the market across from Curley's Restaurant Saturday morning, with some zucchini, radishes and other vegetables available. He and his daughter Emily said turnout was actually a bit higher last summer at the height of the outbreak.
While some vendors at Saturday's event said they didn't bring their foods to the Auburn market last year due to the pandemic, others said they were experiencing about the same level of turnout as last year.
Ron and Emily Schalck said they believed some people preferred getting produce out in the open air while maintaining social distancing instead of being in indoor big box stores, though Schalck noted that people still had to wear masks at the farmers market.
"A lot of people liked being out here," Emily said.
Emily added that some commercial farmers had issues last year with produce such as onions getting contaminated, and their farm's onion sales went up as a result.
They both said they feel costumers like the freshness of their products compared to at chain stores.
"We're basically almost the same price, except ours was picked yesterday and the stores, who knows when?" Emily said.
Schalck said he doesn't use sprays or chemicals on his farm, and noted he grows some produce that aren't grown everywhere, so he has been able to grow his customer base with okra and the eight different kinds of radishes he grows.
In between helping lines of customers seeking corn and other vegetables, Bob Horsford of Horsford Farms said that he didn't think the pandemic affected business for him at all last year.
"People still gotta eat," he said.
Horsford said he thought the spread-out environment and fresh air at the farmers market is helpful, adding that he believes business for this year and last year have been about equal. He said people like buying food from the farm that grew it, "so it's fresh."
One woman who walked up to Horford's area said that she was glad he was there. Horsford and Zach Cuipylo, who was also assisting customers, often joked around and chatted with the people who came up to them.
Brandy Hill, of Venice Hill Kitchen & Produce, said is this is her second year going to the Auburn market. She has been noticing about the same amount of people coming in from last year to this year. She mentioned that sales were good on Saturday.
With a bag packed with produce by her side, Janice Bartlett said she normally goes to the Auburn market every week. She said that she believes it is important to support local entities and praised the vendors at the Auburn market as "good, hard-working people."
"They need to be supported, we're lucky to have them," Bartlett said. "I'm very appreciate of all these people."
