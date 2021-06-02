 Skip to main content
Pesky outdoor blaze keeps firefighters busy in northern Cayuga County
PUBLIC SAFETY

Pesky outdoor blaze keeps firefighters busy in northern Cayuga County

  • Updated
Fire
Deposit Photos

Firefighters spent hours Wednesday trying to get to all the hot spots after a field caught fire in Fair Haven.

The call for a brush fire in a field at 15273 Center Road came in around 2:11 p.m. The fire was reported to have spread to about 4 acres.

Firefighters from Fair Haven and Red Creek used four-wheel drive vehicles and portable water tanks to reach the flames as tanker trucks were used to supply water.

About two hours into their efforts, officials asked for additional firefighters and portable water tanks that can be operated by hand.

At about 4:45 p.m., more firefighters were reported to have been dispatched to the scene from Hannibal.

The Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department and the Granby Center Fire Department, plus Cayuga County Coordinators, all helped with the scene, 911 said. Dispatchers added that the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air 1 helicopter is doing water drops. As of 5:45 p.m., the blaze was still ongoing.

