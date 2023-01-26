Pesticide treatment aimed at saving hemlock trees in Cayuga County

As part of an ongoing effort to combat a tree-killing invasive insect, state officials recently treated hemlock trees in Cayuga County with a targeted pesticide application.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that staff from its Lands and Forest division coordinated a treatment of hemlock trees at Carpenter Falls Unique Area in the town of Niles to protect them from the invasive insect hemlock woolly adelgid.

The insect infests hemlock trees, leading to diminished health, including needle discoloration, early needle loss, crown thinning, and eventually mortality. The insects can be easily identified by the white woolly masses they form on the underside of branches at the base of the needles. The DEC said that observations of infestations are increasing throughout the Finger Lakes and central New York regions.

According to a news release, the healthiest and most ecologically important hemlocks were selected for treatment in the new boardwalk and viewing areas first, then selection continued east down the gorge area until the treatment limit was reached. Staff identified for treatment, tagged, and measured hemlocks before spraying the base of tagged trees with imidacloprid, which will protect those hemlocks for up to seven years. An injection method was used for trees closest to Bear Swamp Creek. After the first year, treated trees will be checked to determine the success of the treatments, and survey efforts will continue and expand to nearby areas over the next few years.

Hemlocks are ecologically important, DEC said, due to the unique environmental conditions they create under their dense canopies. These cooler, darker and sheltered environments are critical to the survival of a variety of species that rely on them for food, protection, and ideal growing conditions. Well-suited for growing on steep slopes where not many other species can grow, hemlocks stabilize shallow soils and provide erosion control to protect water quality. Hemlocks are often found along streams, where their shade helps moderate water temperatures, maintaining a sustainable environment for cold-water species such as trout. Removal of hemlocks from ecosystems can dramatically change ecosystem processes and may result in the loss of unique plants and wildlife.

The 37-acre Carpenter Falls Unique Area is a popular destination. Known primarily for its waterfall, the property also features dense hemlock cover and the steep gorge area of Bear Swamp Creek. The creek feeds into Skaneateles Lake, the drinking water source for the city of Syracuse and surrounding towns, making the area a high priority for hemlock woolly adelgid treatment.

The DEC said that staff applied pesticide treatment to 4-5 acres of property, on up to 10,240 total diameter inches of hemlock trees.