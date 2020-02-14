Peter Corning, Cayuga County judge for nearly three decades, dies at 83

"Judge Corning was very gregarious and very outgoing," Fandrich said Friday. "He often shot from the hip, but knew the law, especially criminal law."

Fandrich noted that Corning devoted his entire career to public service, and said he benefited from working with Corning after first taking the bench himself.

The man who filled Corning's seat in 2007, Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone, also recalled the support Corning gave to him after Leone won election to the seat in November 2006.

"He was more than helpful to me," Leone said Friday. "After I was elected, I came right up and sat alongside him. ... After I started, he was always available if I had a question."

Corning was an Auburn East High School graduate who excelled in the classroom and in athletics. He continued sports at Colgate University, where he lettered in lacrosse and football. Corning was inducted into the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

According to his obituary submitted by Brew Funeral Home, Corning passed away at an assisted living facility in Toccoa, Georgia, the same city where his son John lives. He was predeceased by two other sons, Peter S. and David W. Corning. A memorial service will be held in the spring, the funeral home said.

