Petition aims to change name of Rochester airport to Frederick Douglass International

A change.org petition is seeking to rename the Greater Rochester International Airport after one of Rochester's most notable residents — Frederick Douglass.

The petition, which was created over the weekend and has more than 1,200 supporters as of midday on Monday, is to be presented to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

"I support renaming Rochester’s gateway Frederick Douglass International Airport, an act which I believe will honor one of our country’s greatest citizens and deliver a message of hope to the world," said Richard Glaser, a local financial advisor who started the petition.

Douglass was an eminent human rights leader of the 19th century, with his speeches and writings putting him at the forefront of the U.S. abolitionist movement.

After escaping slavery, Douglass fled to New York City and then to Massachusetts, publishing his autobiography in 1845.

Douglass lived in Rochester from 1847 to 1872, the longest of any place he lived. He is buried in Rochester's historic Mount Hope Cemetery.